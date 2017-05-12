George Mason University to raise tuition 5.5 percent

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason University is planning a tuition increase of nearly 6 percent for the upcoming school year.

The school’s Board of Visitors approved a $1 billion budget Thursday for the 2017-18 year that includes a 5.5 percent hike for in-state and out-of-state students. That translates to an additional $624 for in-state undergrads and $1,788 for out-of-staters.

Mason says the money will help fund an average pay increase of 3 percent for faculty and staff.

The increase is larger than those passed recently by other Virginia schools. The University of Virginia is increasing in-state tuition by 2.2 percent and out-of-state tuition by 3.5 percent. Virginia Tech’s in-state and out-of-state increases are 2.9 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Mason says its tuition and fees are eighth highest among Virginia’s 16 public four-year institutions.

