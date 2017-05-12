Crews battle house fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews say no one was injured in a Peterburg house fire Friday afternoon.
Petersburg Fire tells 8News a two-story vacant house caught on fire on the corner of St. Andrews and Webster Streets. The fire extended to second residence — another two-story structure.
Every Petersburg unit arrived on scene, as well as a single truck company from both Chesterfield and Fort Lee.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
