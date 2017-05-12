Adulting: Standing out in a crowd

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is taking on the challenges of #Adulting. Today, we show how etiquette is not an ‘old fashion’ concept, it can set you apart from the rest and leave a lasting impression.

Christine Carmichael the director of the Flemming Academy of Etiquette & Protocol said she sees more young adults enrolling for etiquette classes.

“There is an incline when it comes to seeing our millennials and our younger generations actually participating in etiquette. I’m really delighted to see that,” Carmichael said. “We want to help you navigate so we can minimize the hard lessons you have to learn along the way.”

Carmichael said it was her children who inspired her to start teaching etiquette classes.

“I wanted to be able to give my children an edge,” Carmichael said. “It’s a very competitive world that we live in. It’s a global market, 21st century, so you’re no longer competing with the person next door and you could be competing with someone in a different country. So, what is it that’s going to give you that edge? It’s going to be your presentation. The way you speak. The way you smile. The way you shake someone’s hand. The way you present yourself very important.”

Carmichael said technology has changed the market and our society as a whole. She often sees that people struggle to put their cell phones aside and be present in the moment, causing them to fall short on one-on-one interaction, such as proper introductions, networking, and interviews.

“Introductions, shaking hands, eye contact are really, really important and in our society it sends a message,” Carmichael said. “The way you shake hands sends a message so you need to learn how to do that. I have seen where people have shaken someone’s hand and it was kind of what we call the ‘slippery fish’ and it’s like why doesn’t she want to touch my hand? It’s all about connecting, so you want to be able to meet someone for them to ask you what do you do and for you to be able to intelligently articulate that. You have a short amount of time to really make an impactful statement. Networking it’s very important too and you may want to call it your personal brand.”

Carmichael walks 8News reporter Roxie Bustamante through putting together a place setting.

“You want to start on the outside and work your way in,” Carmichael said.

She said everyone can benefit from polishing their etiquette skills because, at the end of the day, first impressions are lasting.

Put your etiquette skills to the test and check out the web extended version of how to set a place setting (video below).

