8 Questions with Juan Conde: Billy Hancock

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this episode of 8 Questions, Juan chats with Billy Hancock of the Richmond Ballet.

Billy talks about the company’s annual run in New York City, programs the ballet runs in area schools, and the art form’s enduring appeal.

We also get an update on the $10 million Capital Campaign.

Find out what’s happening today and later this year at the Richmond Ballet in this spirited and engaging conversation.

