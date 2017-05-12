70-year-old VSU grad explains why he went back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seventy-year-old college grad Daniel Moore explains why he made the choice to go back to school.

“When I started college, I’ll never forget, I took an intro computer class and the instructor asked the class to right click and I was awed, Moore said. ” I didn’t know what right click meant.”

When Moore graduated from high school in 1964, he knew he wanted to become a college graduate. But instead, Moore joined the Navy and eventually became a railroad engineer.

His dream of graduating from college was always in the back of his mind even decades later when he finally retired in 2013.

“Upon retiring, I decided more than anything else I would like to get a degree,” Moore said.

So he enrolled at Virginia State University, but there were challenges along the way.

“My granddaughter and my grandson made me aware of what it meant to cut and paste,” Moore said.

The father, grandfather, and great-grandfather took each challenge head on. When asked what he’s enjoyed most about the past four years at VSU?

“First of all the interaction with the students. I think I was able to share with them as much as they were able to share with me,” he said.

Moore graduated Cum Laude with a degree in English.

“I always wanted to write, so I wrote. I have a series of poems I’ve written,” he said.

Beyond the poems, Moore says he plans to write a memoir about his time on the railroad, and at VSU. He had one message for anyone who is still holding on to a dream.

“I would share with them what was primarily shared with me and that’s, ‘we can, you can, we can, we can.’”

