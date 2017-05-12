5 injured, 2 seriously, in Chesterfield County head-on collision

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision Friday morning in Chesterfield County, not far from the entrance to Pocahontas State Park.

The accident happened in the 9000 block of Beach Road.

Police said that five people were transported from the scene, but two of the injuries were considered serious.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

