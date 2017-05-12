2 men save woman from burning Richmond home

Related Coverage Richmond resident hospitalized after suffering burns in house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two men risk their own lives to save a stranger from a burning Richmond home on Friday afternoon.

James Kragle and Brice Bell who oddly enough, earn a living from restoring houses damaged by fire, were a couple blocks away working on a home when they noticed smoke coming from a home on Norwood Court. They first called 911 and then jumped into action.

“And, Brice ran to the front door and we heard the lady screaming so we kicked the front door in because it was locked and she was laying right there face down on the ground,” Kragle said.

The two heroes said the smoke inside the home was thick.

“I couldn’t see around the house much but when I kicked down the door and saw her laying face down, I noticed her legs were charred like her skin was attaching to each other — changing colors,” Bell said. “I flipped her over.”

They also said the heat was so intense that the woman’s skin started to blister.

“She was screaming for somebody. It was one of those situations [that] I either had to save her or let her die,” Bell said, “and I just couldn’t accept her just dying.”

Even though these two men are now called heroes, they don’t think of themselves in that way.

“Not at all, I think someone could’ve done this just as easily as we could,” Bell said.

The two men describe the woman they saved in her 60’s or 70’s. She was evacuated to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

