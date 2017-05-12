1 in custody, 1 sought after shots fired outside Chesterfield community building

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating after two people exchanged gunfire with each other outside of a Chesterfield community building Friday night.

Authorities said the call for shots fired at the Bensley Community Center came in around 9:15 p.m.

According to police, a party was going on in the building with roughly 130 attendees.

Through their investigation, they determined two people exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the community building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

One suspect is in custody and the other remains at large. The suspect description remains unclear.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.