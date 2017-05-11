VCU Men’s Tennis will try to extend Cinderella run in Chapel Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Even VCU Tennis Coach Paul Kostin will tell you this season was an off year for his team. The Rams went 14-11 and were not highly-seeded in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Orlando. But after wins over defending champ George Washington and top-seed Richmond, the Rams find themselves in the NCAA Tournament despite a 14-11 record.

Friday, they will face the #12 North Carolina Tar Heels, seeded #9 in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rams are led by #1 player Daryl Monfils, who is the younger brother of professional player Gael Monfils.