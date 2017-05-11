Va. First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe decides against a run for Congress

Related Coverage Va. First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe considering Congressional run

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Dorothy McAuliffe, the wife of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, says she won’t run for Congress.

Virginia’s first lady considered seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock next year, but media outlets report that McAuliffe said Wednesday that she has decided against a run. McAuliffe says she can have more impact in her current role.

Democrats consider the 10th District seat in the Washington suburbs one of their top targets – Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district last year by 10 points.

State Sen. Jennifer Wexton, a former prosecutor, is the most prominent among those who have announced plans to run against Comstock. Lindsey Davis Stover, a former Obama administration official, and Dan Helmer, an Army veteran and Rhodes scholar, have also filed paperwork to seek the nomination.

