RPS student’s ‘stunning’ prom dress featured in beauty magazine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools student was recently featured in a beauty magazine.

A photo of John Marshall High School senior Ndea Johnson appeared in an Essence magazine feature titled, ’20 Stunning Looks That Make Us Want To Do Prom All Over Again.’



“We’re moving full steam ahead through prom season and young women everywhere are outdoing themselves when it comes to looks that will surely be remembered for a lifetime,” the article reads. “We’ve gathered the most show-stopping moments we’ve seen thus far. Work, ladies!”

Click here to read the full article.

