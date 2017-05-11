Remodel of Glen Allen Walmart complete; adds online grocery pickup

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — The Walmart Supercenter remodel at 11400 West Broad Street Road is complete – and, in addition to the physical changes inside, customers now have access to Online Grocery Pickup.

For the first time, Glen Allen residents will be able to order Walmart groceries online and pick them up without ever having to unbuckle their seatbelts. Customers select from up to 40,000 online grocery items, diapers, dog food and more, and choose the best time to pick up. A Walmart personal shopper loads the groceries into your car when you arrive – all at no additional cost.

“This remodel was a commitment to our community,” said Store Manager Chris Pratt. “It was about investing in ways for Glen Allen customers to save time and money, and we know our customers will love the convenience of Online Grocery Pickup.”

The electronics department has been redesigned to allow customers to try tablets, laptops and other technology on display before purchasing. Other highlights include additional self-checkouts, a Walmart Pickup at the front, a new back entrance in lawn and garden, an enhanced produce department with new refrigerated cases, and more.

Area residents are invited to celebrate these new features at a grand reopening event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Glen Allen Walmart Supercenter will host fun events for the whole family, and samples will be available, while supplies last.

