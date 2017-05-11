Community can weigh in on Henrico School redistricting plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County School Board is asking for the community’s feedback on their redistricting plan for the 2018-19 school year.

But before the public meeting that is set to be held tonight, the school board will consider a change to “Option D” during a work session.

In the proposed Option D Adjusted, Hungry Creek MS will get necessary capacity relief, L. Douglas Wilder MS will be able to accommodate the new gifted program and Shady Grove ES will feed entirely into Short Pump MS. Additionally, Springfield Park ES will feed entirely into Holman MS, Echo Lake ES will split between Holman MS and Hungary Creek will be more balanced. The entire pro and con list can be found here.

If the school board ultimately decides that Option D Adjusted should move forward for consideration with the other options, the online survey and interactive map will be updated on Friday to reflect the adjusted option.

Proposed Option D Adjusted map can be found here.

Original Option D map can be found here.

The students who will be affected can be found here.

Is your neighborhood included? You can find out here.

The public meeting will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at the New Bridge Learning Center’s auditorium on Nine Mile Road.

