Petersburg Public Schools needs locations to feed students this summer

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — You can help make sure that no child goes hungry this summer by being part of Petersburg’s Summer Food Service Program.

Petersburg City Public Schools is seeking community groups and sites to serve as summer locations where children can come for free breakfasts and lunches. Camps, classes, daycares and other programs could serve as sites where Petersburg children who are 18 years old or younger can eat free breakfasts and lunches this summer.

The nutritious meals will be provided to the sites at no cost so that they can be provided to children at no cost. More than a dozen sites served 44,000 meals in Petersburg last summer, and the school system hopes to reach more children in more locations this summer.

May 31 is the deadline to apply to be part of the Summer Food Service Program. Community members and groups who believe that no child should be hungry are urged to contact Donna Johnson, supervisor of school nutrition, at dojohnson@petersburg.k12.va.us or 804-861-4806.

During the school year, Petersburg schools provide free breakfasts and lunches for all students and will continue to do that in summer school programs.

