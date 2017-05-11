Patrick Henry School seeking volunteers to help fix trail

Richmond, VA. (WRIC) — Richmond residents are gathering this Saturday to create a new trail that connects Springhill Avenue and Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts.

The school is seeking volunteers to help this Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. to help construct a trail between 3300 block of Springhill Avenue and PHSSA in Woodland Heights.

The work will involve moving wood and spreading gravel.

If you’re interested in volunteering, contact Tracey Brockwell at bwell55@icloud.com.

