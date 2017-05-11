North Carolina-based rock climbing facility coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Triangle Rock Club, a North Carolina-based rock climbing and fitness business is opening a new facility in Richmond late this year.

The new facility will be located in the 4700 block of Thalbro Street, in the city’s Near West End, just around the corner from Strangeways Brewing. This is in the former Richmond Athletic Club facility.

In a press release, the group said that they will be opening the new facility in two phases.

The first phase will include the opening of the 24,000 square foot facility, with 5,000 square feet devoted to bouldering and 8,000 square feet devoted to rope climbing.

Once opened, the facility will also include a dedicated area for instruction and other programs, locker rooms with showers, a sauna and hot tub, a 2,400 square foot fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, a dedicated yoga room, and a gear shop.

Once the second phase is complete, the building will offer 15,000 square feet of climbing terrain, making the facility the second largest indoor climbing facility in the state.

The second phase is expected to be completed by 2018.

This news comes just months after Peak Experiences, Richmond’s only existing climbing facility, announced that they are opening a second facility in the 1300 block of Overbrook Road, set to open this summer.

For more information about the new Triangle Rock Club climbing facility, check the organization’s website. And check here for more information about Triangle Rock Club.

