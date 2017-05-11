New Science Museum exhibition brings da Vinci’s works to life

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new exhibition at the Science Museum of Virginia allows visitors to see the works of Leonardo da Vinci like they never have before.

Da Vinci Alive — The Experience features ways da Vinci tried to improve the world through science, technology and engineering in the mid-1400 and early 1500’s.

“What you can see here is his drawings really brought to life,” explains Richard Conti, the museum’s Chief Wonder Officer. “So they’re actually 3D models of his work ranging from things like tanks and machine guns, all the way to fashion design and music and, of course, art.”

The exhibition includes a cinema experience called SENSORY4, which is making its North American debut in Richmond. It utilizes light, color and sound to bring familiar artwork to life.

“It uses video mapping and a lot of animations and beautiful music so that you can really explore Leonardo in a way like no other,” says Conti.

Da Vinci Alive — The Experience opens May 13 at the Science Museum of Virginia and runs through September 5.

“It will be here through the summer, and we’ll have a lot of special programming to go along with it,” Conti says.

