Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself in Ashland Walmart

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department has arrested a man who they say exposed himself to a customer inside a local Walmart.

The incident occurred at around noon on Thursday, May 11 at the Walmart located at 145 South Hill Carter Parkway. Police were called to the store after it was reported that the suspect, 26-year-old Andrew Hoffman of Culpeper County, showed his genitalia to an adult customer in the store.

Following a brief investigation, officers arrested Hoffman and charged him with indecent exposure. He was transported to the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

