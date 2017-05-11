Hopewell opens new East Broadway Bridge

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Hopewell will officially open the new East Broadway Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

There will be a brief program and a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony prior to opening which is set for 2 p.m.

The bridge was deemed unsafe and closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic in April of 2014.

After all the requests for proposals were reviewed, the new bridge and demolition of the old bridge structure commenced in the spring of 2016.

The current East Broadway Bridge starts a new life cycle as a non-weight restricted structure that is capable of carrying all highway permitted loads as recognized by Virginia.

“The City has decided to restrict certain commercial vehicles (i.e. tractor-trailer and tanker trucks, freight delivery trucks) to preserve the bridge and maintain the quiet neighborhood setting,” the press release said.

However, all emergency vehicles and school bus routes will be allowed to traverse the new bridge.

