Henrico couple offers their secrets for a blissful retirement

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Langston and Sandra Brown have been married nearly 50 years. Three years ago, the Henrico couple decided to spend even more time with each other when they retired together.

Sandra retired on a Friday and her husband followed the next Monday.

“Ii knew it was time,” Sandra explained. “It was time for me to come out and enjoy life because life is short. So you need to enjoy it and spend time with your family and with your spouse.”

“Now I can get up a little later,” her husband added. “I don’t have to rush. I have plenty of time to enjoy the day.”

While the couple now has time to stop and smell the roses, they still keep plenty busy. Sandra spends each morning pursuing her passion of gardening.

“I love working in the yard,” she said. “I have spring flowers, winter flowers and fall flowers.”

The couple also work out at the gym, lead a weekly bible study and travel. They especially cherish every minute with their granddaughters.

Langston believes keeping up that pace is part of the reason he and his wife are so content.

“You don’t want to be dull,” he said. “A lot of people say if you’re not doing anything, you’re not here long. You’ll have a faster way of going.”

“I don’t know how I worked,” adds Sandra, “I really don’t know how I worked. I love it. I love it because when things come up, I’m able to participate. When my husband and I are ready to travel, we’re ready to go.”



Living the dream took some planning. The couple suggests you start now if you want to enjoy your golden years.

“Put your money aside. Don’t spend all your money. Have some put aside because when that day comes and you know that you want to retire, you’re able to come out and enjoy yourself and not live from penny to penny.”

