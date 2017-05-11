GRTC buses will likely experience delays due to graduations at Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC customers should expect delays on routes along Broad Street this weekend due to graduations at the Siegel Center.

Buses will not be detoured off Broad Street, but buses will likely be delayed with more pedestrians and traffic.

There are several graduations this weekend.

VCU has graduations at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, there are ceremonies at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8 p.m.

J. Sergeant Reynolds is holding graduation at the Siegel Center on Sunday.

High school graduations at the Siegel Center begin June 6 and continue through June 19.

