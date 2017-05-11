Feds investigating shotgun shooting death of bald eagle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) – Federal investigators are probing the shooting of a bald eagle in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2qTIva0) that an agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is gathering evidence. The agent also recovered the body of the male bird, named Camellia after first being mistaken as a female.

Camellia was made famous on a Norfolk Botanical Garden webcam. But he had to be euthanized Saturday after being shot in Chesapeake.

Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman Terri Edwards said it’s too early able to tell what kind of information the agent can obtain.

An X-ray showed more than 20 pellets from a shotgun shell had injured the bird.

Bald eagles are no longer endangered, but are federally protected.

