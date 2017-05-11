4 residents displaced by Chesterfield County apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four Chesterfield County residents were displaced by a fire that happened Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield County fire officials said that the fire started at the Winchester Green Apartments located in the 7200 block of Kwantre Park Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, but one adult and three children were displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials released the following:

Working Incident 7200 block of Kwantre Park Ave..Winchester Green Apts. pic.twitter.com/mz3GzjrI7j — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) May 11, 2017

Stay with 8News as more information becomes available.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.