California coroner IDs Virginia woman killed 27 years ago

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Coroner’s investigators in Southern California have identified a woman struck and killed by two cars in 1990, solving a case that baffled officials for decades and was featured on the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that a new search of a national fingerprint database helped investigators finally ID the mystery woman as Andrea Kuiper of Fairfax, Virginia.

Kuiper was 26 years old when she was killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach on April 1, 1990.

Her father, Richard Kuiper, says his family is relieved to finally learn what happened to Andrea after 27 years.

Supervising Deputy Coroner Kelly Keyes says her office never gave up on trying to identify the body. She says the county has about 90 unidentified decedents.

