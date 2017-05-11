Adult, 2 juveniles charged with spending ‘movie prop’ money

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A month-long investigation into the use of fake “movie prop” money in Albemarle County has led to the arrest of an adult and two juveniles who police say were spending the money.

19-year-old Yahmil Deyshon Payne of Albemarle was arrested and charged with uttering a false bank note, obtaining money by false pretense and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Both juveniles face similar charges.

It is still unclear at this time where the suspects got the money from.

The investigation began after several residents in the county reported receiving “motion picture use” money in exchange for electronics that were sold on “Letgo,” a mobile app which allows users to buy and sell items locally.

In addition, local businesses also reported receiving the fake bills as payment for merchandise.

Payne is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond stemming from his April 8 arrest.

The money has been found in locations all over Central Virginia including Goochland County.

The money says “For Motion Picture Use Only” on the front and back.

Police believe that some of the fake money may still be circulating. If you come across the money, or if you have any information pertaining to the case, call Detective Sam Thomas at (434) 296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.