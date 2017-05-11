2 injured in wreck on Powhite Parkway bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized following a two-car wreck on the Powhite Parkway bridge Thursday night.
According to Richmond Police, the accident occurred at roughly 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes. Both drivers were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Motorists should expect potential delays as at least two lanes are closed at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
