2 injured in wreck on Powhite Parkway bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized following a two-car wreck on the Powhite Parkway bridge Thursday night.

According to Richmond Police, the accident occurred at roughly 8:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes. Both drivers were transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists should expect potential delays as at least two lanes are closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.