VSP to honor Trooper Chad Dermyer during Law Enforcement Memorial Service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and their families will gather Wednesday to honor those public safety professionals who have given the ultimate sacrifice.

Special recognition will be given to Trooper Chad P. Dermyer, 37, who lost his life at the Richmond Greyhound bus station shooting back in March of 2016.

A poignant part of the service will be the unveiling and dedication of Trooper Dermyer’s portrait before his family and fellow troopers. Following the ceremony, Trooper Dermyer’s portrait will be hung in the Colonel C.W. Woodson Jr. Memorial Gallery located within the Virginia State Police Academy.

The service will recognize all of the Department’s law enforcement professionals who have died in the line of duty, to include a special tribute to the following eight troopers in which 2017 marks a significant milestone:

5 Years: Trooper Andrew D. Fox (2012 – Hanover Co.)

10 Years: Motorist Assistance Aide Horace A. Jarratt (2007 – Interstate 95)

15 Years: Trooper C. Mark Cosslett (2002 – Fairfax Co.)

20 Years: Sergeant (Ret.) Norman W. Hampton (1997 – Pawley’s Island, SC)

30 Years: Trooper Harry L. Henderson (1987 – Warren Co.)

30 Years: Trooper Alexander M. Cochran, III (1987 – Fairfax Co.)

55 Years: Trooper Charles E. Morris (1962 – Patrick Co.)

75 Years: Trooper William S. Tinsley (1942 – Roanoke, VA)

Each tribute includes a single bell toll and an Honor Guard salute.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.