VSP seeking info after vehicle shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police need the public’s help in regards to a vehicle that was shot on I-95 in Chesterfield County Tuesday night.

Officers were called to I-95 southbound near the Chippenham Parkway exit at around 11:20 p.m. Police say a 2016 Toyota was traveling on I-95 south when a newer model gray or charcoal colored vehicle, possibly a Buick or Chevrolet, pulled along the passenger’s side and fired at the vehicle, striking it twice.

The adult male driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about the shooting is asked to please contact the Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

