University of Richmond AD Keith Gill stepping down

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Keith Gill, who has served as University of Richmond’s athletic director for five years, is stepping down for personal reasons.

UR President Ronald Crutcher announced Wednesday that he accepted Gill’s resignation.

“Keith Gill has led our Division of Athletics with distinction and positioned the University of Richmond for future athletic success,” Crutcher said. “Under Keith’s leadership Richmond has won more than a dozen championships, expanded and enhanced our athletics facilities, and launched a varsity lacrosse squad that is now consistently ranked among the top teams in the nation.”

