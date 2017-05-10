Teen fires gun during fight between Midlothian Middle School students

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police tell 8News the Midlothian Middle School students involved in the fight that happened on Tuesday at the school, also met to fight the day before at an off-campus location.

Chesterfield Police say a total of five male teenagers, one being 15-years-old, three being 14-years-old, and one being 13-years-old, arranged to meet on Monday in the 1300 block of Buckingham Station Drive.

When they eventually met, one of the teens fired two shots, police say. The firearm involved in the incident was recovered and was found to be stolen.

No one was injured and the teens were charged with assault.

One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a stolen firearm, grand larceny (of the firearm), brandishing a firearm.

Midlothian Middle School principal responded with the following message to parents regarding Tuesday’s on-campus fight:

“I know it’s unusual for you to hear from me at this time of day, so let me assure you that everything is fine at school and with your child. I wanted to provide an update to a neighborhood incident that made its way into our school yesterday. We worked into the afternoon yesterday with Chesterfield County P​olice to investigate a fight that occurred at our school Tuesday morning. As a result, we have taken disciplinary action against the students involved. The fight was a continuation of a neighborhood incident from the night before. No weapons were involved in the incident on school property, though police have investigated reports of a weapon being involved in the off-campus altercation. It has come to our attention that students were discussing this incident last night on social media. Please know that we have worked collaboratively with the police department to address this issue, and have worked with families involved in some of the social media chatter. School started this morning without any issues, and we look forward to a normal day. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to let our school know.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

