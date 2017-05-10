Rare Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon offered through Virginia ABC lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attention bourbon lovers! The Virginia ABC is offering a rare bourbon through their lottery program.

From 9 a.m. on May 10 to 9 a.m. on May 12, customers will be able to enter a lottery for the chance to purchase one of ten bottles of the extremely rare Old Rip Van Winkle 25-year-old bourbon.

Customers with winning lottery entries must take their confirmation email and ID to their local ABC store and pre-pay for the bottle.

Old Rip Van Winkle is the result of a special, one-time bottling from 11 barrels distilled in 1989. Retailing for $1,800, each bottle comes in a handmade glass decanter from Glencairn Crystal Studio and is packaged in a handmade wooden box crafted from the barrels that held the bourbon.

“Virginia ABC is very excited to be able to offer Old Rip Van Winkle through our lottery system,” said Virginia ABC Chief Operating Officer Travis Hill. “The ability to offer limited release, high-end products is one of the many benefits of our growing online commerce capabilities.”

The entry form can be found enter here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.