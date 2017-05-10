Publix Super Markets hosting job fair in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Publix Super Markets is hosting a job fair for its Glen Allen locations this week.

Their Nuckols Place and Shoppes at Crossridge stores are hiring in all departments.

The job fair is taking place May 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Comfort Suites located at 4051 Innslake Drive.

Walk-ins are welcome, but one can also schedule an appointment here.

