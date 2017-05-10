Police seek suspect who stole cash register from Dollar General

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect that robbed the Dollar General in the 2600 block of Courtland Road in Prince George County last Friday.

At approximately, 9:40 p.m. on last Friday, a black male, approximately 5’9” tall, wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and wearing a black bandana covering his face, entered the store. The suspect brandished a firearm with his left hand and demanded money from a patron in the store who he thought was an employee. The suspect removed the register from the store, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Evidence from the robbery was recovered later, approximately 11 miles from the Dollar General, on Rt. 35 in Sussex County.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Prince George County, is encouraged to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804)-733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.