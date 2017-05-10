Police: Body removed from river near Dutch Gap boat landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to Dutch Gap boat landing for reports of a body found in the water late Wednesday afternoon.

When crews arrived, they found the body of what appears to be a white male and removed him from the river around 12:15 p.m.

Authorities say trauma is not apparent and Henrico Criminal Investigations is now responding to determine what occurred.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

