Plan to build new Enon Elementary School moves forward

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The plan to build a new Chesterfield elementary school is moving forward.

The Chesterfield County School Board awarded the project to build a new Enon Elementary School to Southwood Building Systems Tuesday night.

Demolition of the current building is set for June 19.

The current building has been falling apart and figuring out where to put a new school was a challenge for Chesterfield County. But the county ultimately decided to move forward with building a new school at the current site because of the strong community support to have it there.

Originally, officials did not believe building a new school would be possible without using eminent domain, but at the direction of the new superintendent plans were reexamined and adjusted so the school could be built without using eminent domain as an option. The community says the location and the staff are what make the school so special.

The school is set to open in the fall of 2018.

