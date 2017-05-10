Petersburg to have new police chief as Rohde retires

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg will have a new interim chief of police beginning next week.

Captain Brian Braswell, will become Interim Police Chief effective Monday. Braswell has served as the Deputy Chief of Police since January 2017 and previously has served on the Petersburg police force since the 1990s where he was promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain, and earlier this year, Deputy Chief.

Interim Police Chief William Rohde is retiring, again. He retired in 2015 but came out of retirement in 2016 to serve as Chief on an interim basis. Rohde has served the Petersburg Police force as Sergeant, Detective, Lieutenant, Captain, Major, Deputy Chief and Chief.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.