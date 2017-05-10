New cancer screening test unveiled in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new health screening tool in Central Virginia could predict your chance of getting cancer.

A cancer diagnosis can make some people feel helpless, but Kristin Harris, who is currently battling cancer, said this new cancer screening could help change that.

“It empowers them to make decisions around their own future and their own health,” said Kristin Harris with the Susan G. Komen Central Virginia.

True Health Diagnostics just launched genTrue, a screening tool developed for primary care physicians.

“We are using laboratory testing to identify genes of cancer and identifying those earlier before the onset of the disease comes into play,” said Christian Richards with True Health Diagnostics.

The hereditary cancer test checks for 26 different genes. Those genes increase the risk of developing breast, colon, prostate, ovarian endometrial, melanoma, or pancreatic cancer.

“If you know that you can do something proactive maybe before you are even diagnosed because of a family history,” Harris said. “It’s really empowering just to have that choice.”

Harris is also the executive director for Susan G. Komen Central Virginia. Wednesday’s event also was a kickoff to their 20th Annual Virginia Race for the Cure event this Saturday.

“75 percent of the money we raise is invested locally in screening and treatment services and education services to women and men in our community,” Harris said. “The other 25% is invested in research at the national level.”

Their goal is to raise $400,000 this year.

The race for the cure event is going on this Saturday at Brown’s Island.

