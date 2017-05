VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a man for filming an officer in the bathroom of convenience store.

37-year-old Aloysius Albritton has been charged with misdemeanor unlawful filming.

According to court documents, Albritton used a cell phone to record a police officer using the restroom back in March.

It reportedly happened at the Wawa on Northampton Boulevard and Diamond Springs Road.