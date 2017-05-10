Love Bacon? Volunteer at the Richmond Bacon Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Enrichmond Foundation is looking for volunteers for the 2017 Bacon Festival on June 18.

They need help on four different crews:

Green Team: You will help perform a pre-festival litter clean-up prior to the festival site, and during the festival, you will help volunteers collect recyclables and educate the festival-goers on the importance of sustainable practices.

Brew Crew: These volunteers will ensure that beer drinkers have been arm-banded, help pour beer, and provide great customer service. All Brew Crew members must be over 21 years old.

Event Crew: These volunteers will help with set up and breakdown of the festival. Event crew will also work alongside our Event Manager and Event Staff to help with the general production of the event.

Guest Services: These volunteers will help run our information table, and provide needed information to the festival goers. Guest Services volunteers will help give out maps, menus, and general Enrichmond information to the festival-goers.

For more information, click here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.