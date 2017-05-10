Henrico Doctors’ Hospital expanding cancer treatment center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has just completed a major milestone by taking the next step in expanding cancer treatment services in the area.

The hospital finished a phase of construction for a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center called the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.

They say patients will have greater access to cutting-edge therapies and world-class cancer care programs.

“We want our patients and community to know that we are here, just as we always have been, ready and available to care for our patients, but with greater capabilities,” Henrico Doctors’ Hospital said.

