Henrico bondsman charged with trading bail for sex sentenced to 30 months

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Vladimir Tarabay, the Henrico County bondsman charged with exchanging bail for sex, was sentenced to 30 months in jail on Wednesday.

Tarabay’s trial came to an abrupt end in February with a plea agreement. Tarabay, who was charged with forcible sodomy, intimidation with money and making threats, initially pleaded not guilty. But during the lunch recess, he and prosecutors reached an agreement.

Tarabay then pleaded no contest to two counts of solicitation and one count of having sex with someone he bonded out of jail. All other charges against him were dropped.

Tarabay was the owner of Fast Bail Bonding and prided himself on bailing people out of jail quickly.

Three women testified that Tarabay did get them out of jail quickly, but that he wanted to be paid in sexual favors.

All three women were locked up in the Henrico jail when they claimed Tarabay propositioned them. One even testified that Tarabay paid her for sex several times after she bonded out.

Tarabay faces similar charges out of Prince George County. He is due in court on June 1.

