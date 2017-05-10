Heated debate over school names in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va (WRIC) — There is heated discussion happening in the City of Petersburg about the names of three elementary schools in the city.

Petersburg school staff and City Council met to talk about changing the names of J.E.B. Stuart, A.P. Hill and Robert E. Lee elementary schools. The schools are currently named after men who were Confederate Army generals.

Some parents say they don’t have a problem with the schools’ names, but others have a different take.

“The cost shouldn’t be a problem for changing the name to a proper name,” Devel Beasley said. “Names with ties to the Confederate should not be on any school.”

The Petersburg School Board plans to discuss the issue at their meeting on May 17th.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

