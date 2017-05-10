Chesterfield elementary school to participate in Bike to School Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students from Swift Creek Elementary School will be riding their bikes to school on Wednesday along with parents, teachers, and administrators in celebration of national Bike to School Day.

Bicyclists will meet a the St. Ledger’s Pool at 8:40 a.m. and bike to school as a group arriving at Swift Creek between 8:55 and 9:15 a.m.

The event will also include bicycle safety pledge signing, helmet fittings, safety games, and water and snacks for all cyclists provided by the AAA Swift Creek Car Care, Insurance and Travel store.

Bike to School Day events raises awareness of the need to create safer routes for bicycling and walking and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, reducing traffic congestion and concern for the environment.

The event is being organized by AAA Mid-Atlantic and the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education.

