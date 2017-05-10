Chesterfield County Schools to host 3 school bus job fairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is hosting three school bus job fairs in the coming months.

The fairs will take place on May 16, June 19, and July 20.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield County school bus driver is $14.27, and Chesterfield County Public Schools will train and pay approved bus driver applicants to earn a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

In addition, once applicants have successfully completed the required training, they will be eligible for full-time benefits.

The job fairs will be held:

May 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard

June 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Chester Library, 11800 Centre Street

July 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. North Courthouse Library, 325 Courthouse Road

For more information on applicant requirements, visit here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.