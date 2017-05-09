Woman dies from I-64 head-on crash injuries

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A woman whose vehicle was hit head-on Tuesday while traveling on Interstate 64 west in New Kent County has died.

Police said the incident happened when another vehicle went across the median and struck her car at an “almost head-on” angle. The incident happened near Exit 204, near I-64’s intersection with New Kent Highway.

At the time the woman was airlifted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The other driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

