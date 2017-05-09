Virginia Senior Games headed to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Recreation and Parks is hosting the 39th annual Virginia Senior Games.

The games are set to take place May 10-13.

From swimming to tennis, events are chosen to include the non-athletic as well as the athletic, to accommodate all skill levels, and to promote an atmosphere of competition and fun.

This year’s events include Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Billiards, Bowling, Cycling, Golf, Horseshoes, Miniature Golf, Pickleball, Racquetball, Road Race, Shuffleboard, Softball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track and Field, and Volleyball.

The Virginia Senior Games is a qualifying competition for the National Senior Games, which take place every other year. VSG is also an open event so that no scores or times are required for entry.

To learn more about Virginia Senior Games, visit here.

