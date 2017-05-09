Virginia sailor missing after hiking in Yosemite National Park

CALIFORNIA (WAVY) — Park rangers are searching for a sailor who went missing in Yosemite National Park in California.

Alexander Joseph Sevier, 24, was last seen in Yosemite Valley on the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

Sevier, an active member of the U.S. Navy, traveled to Yosemite alone, and arrived in the park on Monday, May 1. He was staying at Housekeeping Camp. Neighbors at the camp told rangers that Sevier would go out for day hikes on a daily basis. He would hike alone each day and return to camp in the evening.

Sevier works at Navy Medical Center Portsmouth, according to the National Park Service. Park Rangers describe him as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 128 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and may have been wearing Aéropostale, Abercrombie or Hollister brand clothing.

Rangers are looking on and around popular hiking trails, such as the Upper Yosemite Fall Trail and the Mist Trail. They are also using trained dogs and helicopter from the California Highway Patrol in the search. About 30 people are currently involved in search efforts.

Hikers who think they may have seen Sevier are asked to call 888-653-0009 with any information.

