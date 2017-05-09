Paintball fired at person near VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Police are looking for information after a paintball was fired from a car on Monday night.

Authorities said that at 10:56 p.m., a paintball was shot at a person who was sitting near the intersection of Bowe Street and W. Clay Street.

VCU Police believe the paintball came from a gray car, either a newer model Chrysler or Ford Fusion.

Police have increased patrols in the area.

If you have information on this crime, contact the VCU Police Department. For emergencies call (804) 828-1234. For non-emergency tips call (804) 828-1196. You can also download the LiveSafe mobile safety application for free on a smartphone and submit tips, screen shots, photos and videos directly to VCU Police; tips are monitored 24/7.

