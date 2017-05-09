Nabisco releases Oreos filled with Pop Rocks

(CNN) – The ‘Firework’ Oreo started lighting up store shelves Monday.

It’s an Oreo cookie with cream that includes red and blue popping candies.

It’s a nod to the Fourth of July and it’s only available for a limited time.

Now, Oreo is asking people to submit ideas for its next creation. The grand prize winner gets $500,000 in cash.

You can enter the contest by using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation and #Contest on Twitter or Instagram.

The contest is open from now through July 14.

