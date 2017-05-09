Mechanicsville teachers receive “Thank a Teacher” celebration

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Teachers at Kersey Creek Elementary school in Mechanicsville got a special surprise Tuesday.

The Virginia Lottery hosted a luncheon to say thank you to teachers as part of the “Thank a Teacher” campaign during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Angie Dalton, a teacher at Kersey Creek, was the recipient of the Virginia Lottery’s “Thank a Teacher” grand prize last year.

“I’m excited that because I won last year, that all the teachers here are able to benefit today, and that everyone is showing them some appreciation,” Dalton said. “Because really anybody could’ve won the trip last year, and teachers should be thanked for everything that they do.”

Teachers at Kersey Creek got a surprise meal, games and giveaways.

